Rick Moranis punched in the head in random attack on Upper West Side

Rick Moranis was punched in the head on NYC's Upper West Side on Thursday morning in a random, unprovoked attack. The NYPD say the incident happened at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. Surveillance cameras caught the attack, which show the assailant walking up to the Ghostbusters, Spaceballs and SCTV star, who was walking in the other direction, punching him and then continuing to walk down the block.

Police say Moranis went to the emergency room with pain in his head, back and hip. He then went to local NYPD precinct to report the crime. The NYPD shared the surveillance footage via their Crimestoppers socials and encourage you to contact them with any tips on who the assailant might be. You can watch that footage, with Crimestoppers details, below.

Feel better, Rick!

Central Park West and 70th is just a couple blocks from the Shandor Building where his Ghostbusters character, Louis Tully, lived in the movie.