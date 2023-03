A bunch of mostly-veteran rappers are tearing up for the 2023 Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded Tour, including Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Cam'ron, Remy Ma, Fivio Foreign, and more. The tour hits Newark's Prudential Center on April 21, Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 22, and more, with lineups varying by date. All tickets and more info here.