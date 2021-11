Rick Ross will release his new album Richer Than I Ever Been on December 10 via Maybach Music Group/Epic, and he's just shared its lead single, "Outlawz." It's got big, triumphant, luxurious production from araabMUZIK and Fabian Marasciullo, and it comes with a soulful hook from the great Jazmine Sullivan. In between Jazmine's belted refrains, Rick Ross trades verses with 21 Savage. Listen below.

