Rickie Lee Jones announces new album & NYC shows (listen to “Just in Time”)

Rickie Lee Jones has announced a new album, Pieces of Treasure, which will be out April 28 via BMG Modern Recordings. She made the album with Russ Titelman, who was behind the boards for Rickie's classic 1979 self-titled debut and 1981's Pirates. "This album is as much about being human, the view of surviving—which means aging, and loving relentlessly—as it is about anything,” says Jones. “We love ‘til the day we die, love our lives, our families, and finally ourselves.”

The first single from the album is "Just in Time," a jazzy tune rich with vibraphone making for a nice compliment with Jones' voice. “I am flirting with the microphone, sexy in a kind of 'grown-ups in the 1960s' way, like Dean Martin might have been with his sweetheart,” says Jones. “I try to keep tape running every time I am behind the microphone, because you never know? I just slipped in there and started to sing. So, no one is thinking too much. And that’s the way to sneak up on a performance.” Listen to that and check out artwork and tracklist below.

Rickie Lee Jones will preview Pieces of Treasure at NYC's Birdland on April 6, 7 & 8, with 7 PM and 9:30 PM shows each night. The 4/7 7 PM show will also be livestreamed.

Pieces of Treasure:

Just in Time (Jule Styne, Betty Comden, Adolph Green)

There Will Never Be Another You (Harry Warren, Mack Gordon)

Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez)

One for My Baby (Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer)

They Can’t Take That Away from Me (George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin)

All the Way (Jimmy Van Heusen, Sammy Cahn)

Here’s That Rainy Day (Jimmy Van Heusen, Johnny Burke)

September Song (Kurt Weill, Maxwell Anderson)

On the Sunny Side of the Street (Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields)

It’s All in the Game (Charles G. Dawes, Carl Sigman)