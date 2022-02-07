Rickie Lee Jones touring in March

Rickie Lee Jones will be on a Northeast tour in March that includes two nights at NYC's City Winery on 3/17 & 3/18. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Jones' memoir, Last Chance Texaco, will be out on paperback in April via Grove Press. From the back-of-the-book blurb:

With candor and lyricism, the “Duchess of Coolsville” (Time) takes us on a singular journey through her nomadic childhood, to her years as a teenage runaway, through her legendary love affair with Tom Waits and ultimately her longevity as the hardest working woman in rock and roll. Rickie Lee’s stories are rich with the infamous characters of her early songs — “Weasel and the White Boys Cool,” “Danny’s All-Star Joint,” and “Easy Money” — but long before her notoriety in show business, there was a vaudevillian cast of hitchhikers, bank robbers, jail breaks, drug mules, a pimp with a heart of gold and tales of her fabled ancestors.

attachment-rickie-lee-jones-last-chance-texaco-cover loading...

Rickie Lee Jones - 2022 Tour Dates

March 1 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

March 3 Tarrytown, NY Tarrytown Music Hall

March 4 Natick, MA The Center for the Arts

March 5 Rockport, MA Shalin Liu Performance Center

March 6 Northampton, MA Back Porch Festival, Academy of Music

March 8 Homer, NY Center for the Arts

March 9 Old Saybrook, CT The Kate

March 11 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall

March 12 Port Washington, NY Jeanne Rimsky Theater

March 13 West Chester, PA The Knauer Theater

March 15 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest

March 17 & 18 New York, NY City Winery Pier 57

March 19 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios

April 29 - May 8 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival