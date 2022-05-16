Ricky Gardiner, former guitarist for David Bowie and Iggy Pop, dead at 73

Ricky Gardiner, who played guitar with David Bowie and Iggy Pop, has died at age 73. No cause of death has been given, but Gardiner had been suffering from Parkinson's Disease. The sad news was shared by Iggy Pop, who wrote, “Dearest Ricky, lovely, lovely man, shirtless in your coveralls, nicest guy who ever played guitar. Thanks for the memories and the songs, rest eternal in peace.” Producer Tony Visconti, meanwhile, wrote on Facebook, "Another guitar genius and personal friend passed into the next world last night."

Born in 1948 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Gardiner was in a number of bands in the '60s before founding Beggars Opera in 1969, a group he led through much of the 1970s. In 1977, Gardiner played guitar on both David Bowie's Low and Iggy Pop's Lust for Life (which Bowie produced), the latter of which he co-wrote a number of songs on, including iconic single "The Passenger." He continued to make music up until his death, including a number of instrumental albums.

Rest in peace, Ricky.