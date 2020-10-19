Ricky Lake & Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire team up on “Lithium” (listen)

Oakland rapper Ricky Lake is gearing up to release his new album Saving Ricky this Friday (10/23) via Text Me Records. It features Father (on recent single Tryna Get Paid"), Lando Chill, Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire, and others, and we're debuting the song with eXquire, "Lithium." The song title tips its hat to Nirvana (and the lyrics mention Kurt Cobain), and the song finds Ricky sing-rapping in an auto-tuned gurgle over rubbery synths, and it's balanced out by eXquire's more forceful guest verse. It's cool stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.

Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire also released a few new singles of his own this year, and joined Run The Jewels at their livestreamed performance over the weekend.

More on Ricky Lake here.

--