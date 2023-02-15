Rico Nasty announces spring North American tour

Rico Nasty has announced dates for a North American tour this spring, supporting her most recent album Las Ruinas, which we named one of the best rap albums of 2022. The tour spans both coasts and the Midwest, kicking off in Toronto in April and closing in Detroit in May. See all dates below.

Rico will be in NYC on April 19 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting today (2/15) at 3 PM.

Rico Nasty -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 16, 2023 - Toybox - Toronto, ON

April 18, 2023 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

April 19, 2023 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

April 20, 2023 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

April 23, 2023 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

April 25, 2023 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

April 26, 2023 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

April 28, 2023 - Republic - New Orleans, LA

April 29, 2023 - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston, TX

April 30, 2023 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX

May 2, 2023 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

May 3, 2023 - 24 Oxford - Las Vegas, NV

May 7, 2023 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

May 8, 2023 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

May 11, 2023 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA

May 12, 2023 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

May 14, 2023 - The Catalyst - Atrium - Santa Cruz, CA

May 16, 2023 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

May 17, 2023 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

May 19, 2023 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

May 21, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

May 23, 2023 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - Saint Paul, MN

May 24, 2023 - Avondale Music Hall - Chicago, IL

May 26, 2023 - El Club - Detroit, MI