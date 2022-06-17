Rico Nasty sets release date for new album ‘Las Ruinas,’ shares “Black Punk”

Rico Nasty has been gearing up for a new project, which at one point was going to be called Rx but is now called Las Ruinas and has a digital release date of July 22 via Atlantic, with CDs shipping on August 5 (pre-order). It includes her recent singles "Vaderz" and "Intrusive," as well as the just-released "Black Punk," which immediately feels like one of the hardest Rico Nasty songs to date. As the song title might make you think, it finds Rico exploring her own unique version of rap rock, and really nobody else is doing it like she is. Check it out below.

Rico's also gearing up to open Kehlani's tour, including the NYC shows on August 9 & 10 at Radio City Music Hall.