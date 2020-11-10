Rico Nasty shares new song prod. 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, sets album release date

Rico Nasty has officially set a release date for her anticipated new album Nightmare Vacation (December 4 via Sugar Trap/Atlantic), and revealed its latest single, "OHFR?". Like previous single "iPhone," it was produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, but while "iPhone" veered towards 100 gecs' own hyperpop, "OHFR?" sees Dylan catering to Rico's usual comfort zone. It's a loud, in-your-face rap song, and it comes with an equally attention-grabbing video (directed by Spudmckenzie). Check it out, alongside Rico's previous singles, below.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the new song, Rico said, "Oh, my God. It feels like that every time I make a super hard song. But this one in particular, it was so natural. It was so natural. We didn't even.... it wasn't time spent writing and worrying about, just the normal sh-t you worry about when you're making a song. It was just go in there. As soon as I heard the beat, I heard eight seconds and I just went right in there. Just like the other ones. I love it."