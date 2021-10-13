Rid of Me (Fight Amp, Soul Glo) releasing new LP ‘Traveling’ (stream the title-ish track)

Noisy Philly punks Rid of Me (who are named after the PJ Harvey album and feature members of Fight Amp, Anxiety Spiral, Low Dose, Legendary Divorce, and Soul Glo) are releasing a new album, Traveling, on December 3 via Knife Hits Records (digital/cassette/CD) and The Ghost Is Clear Records (vinyl), and we're premiering the sorta-title track, "Travelling" (two Ls instead of one).

"We wanted to make a heavy anchor point a few songs into the record," band member Mike McGinnis says. "The song and album having the same name with a different spelling sort of represents how we were thinking about the way the song portrays the band and album as a whole and how the song's meaning relates to our experience writing it." You can hear the influence of the loud, raw, bare-bones album that Rid of Me are named after, but they channel that influence through more of a straight-up punk lens, and the results are very satisfying. Listen below.

Rid of Me also have some upcoming Northeast shows surrounding the album's release, including one at NYC's Mercury Lounge on December 5 with Wives (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Rid of Me -- 2021 Tour Dates

Dec 2 - Philadelphia, PA at Silk City (LP release)

Dec 3 - Washington, DC at Pie Shop

Dec 4 - Boston, MA at O’Briens

Dec 5 - NYC at Mercury Lounge