Riddy Arman shares new song off s/t debut, touring with Colter Wall (who’s on new Summer Dean LP)

Montana country singer Riddy Arman is gearing up to release her self-titled debut album on September 10 via La Honda Records and Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and she'll begin a tour opening for her labelmate Colter Wall one day before the album's release.

She recently put out the singles "Too Late To Write A Love Song" and "Half A Heart Keychain," and today brings the release of her third single, "Spirits, Angels, Or Lies." All three have a classic-yet-modern country feel, not far removed from recent country trailblazers like Margo Price and Amanda Shires. Here's what Riddy says about the new song:

Spirits, Angels, or Lies’ isn’t a sad song. It touches on death, sure, but I think we all need to reframe our relationship to the dying process. This song is about finding comfort in the unexplainable, sort of metaphysical aspects of death. Some folks turn to the Bible, some folks turn to nature, and others don’t know where to look—my family found peace in knowing that my Dad���s reality was much larger than anything we could understand.

Check out all three singles below.

The tour with Colter Wall begins in Pennsylvania on September 9, and hits NYC's Irving Plaza (9/11) a couple days later (tickets). Riddy also has headlining dates after that. All dates are listed below.

Colter released his latest album Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs last year, and he released a duet with Texas country singer Summer Dean for her new album Bad Romantic, which also came out today. Stream that album and watch the video for the duet with Colter below too. Colter also appears on the upcoming Woody Guthrie tribute album.

Riddy Arman Tracklist

1) Spirits, Angels, Or Lies

2) Half A Heart Keychain

3) Barbed Wire

4) Both Of MY Hands

5) Help Me Make It Through The Night

6) Herding Song

7) Old Maid's Draw

8) Too Late To Write A Love Song

9) Problems Of My Own

Riddy Arman -- 2021 Tour Dates

September 9 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre*

September 10 — Washington, DC — 930 Club*

September 11 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza*

September 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer*

September 16 — Buffalo, NY — Asbury Hall*

September 17 — Detroit, MI — Majestic Theater*

September 18 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*

September 19 — Indianapolis, IN — Hifi*

September 22 — Nashville, TN — Americanafest

September 23 — Des Moines, IA — Vinyl Cup Records

November 19 — Bozeman, MT — Live From The Divide~

November 20 — Miles City, MT — Montana Bar~

November 23 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry~

November 27 — Davenport, IA — Raccoon Motel~

November 28 — Chicago, IL — Tonic Room~

December 1 — Yorkville, IL — The Law Office Pub~

December 3 — Madison, IN — Red Bicycle Hall~

December 8 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle~

December 11 — Nashville, TN — The Basement~

December 15 — Tulsa, OK — Mercury Lounge~

December 17 — Trinidad, CO — Trinidad Lounge~

December 18 — Denver, CO — Hi-Dive~

December 19 — Laramie, WY — Ruffed Up Duck Saloon~

*appearing with Colter Wall

~fall headlining tour

