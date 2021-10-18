Ride announce ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary tour and vinyl reissue series

Shoegaze greats Ride will celebrate the pandemic-belated 30th anniversary of their classic 1990 Creation Records debut, Nowhere, on tour. So far only UK dates, which will happen in April of 2022, have been announced. Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM BST, and all dates are listed below.

Along with that news, Ride have announced that they'll reissue Nowhere and their "catalogue albums" on vinyl via their current label, Wichita Records, in 2022. How extensive a campaign that is remains to be seen, but it will certainly include 1992's Going Blank Again -- which, like Nowhere, got a 20th anniversary reissue and is now out of print. Will it also include 1994's Carnival of Light and 1996's Tarantula? Stay tuned.

In other news, Ride's Andy Bell just released his first album under his electronic GLOK alter-ego.

Ride - 2022 'Nowhere' Tour Dates

Thu 21 Apr 2022 Sheffield Foundry

Fri 22 Apr 2022 Norwich Waterfront

Sat 23 Apr 2022 Oxford O2 Academy

Sun 24 Apr 2022 Bristol Marble Factory

Tue 26 Apr 2022 Glasgow SWG3

Wed 27 Apr 2022 Newcastle Boiler Shop

Thu 28 Apr 2022 Manchester O2 Ritz

Fri 29 Apr 2022 London The Roundhouse

--

