Ride bassist Steve Queralt preps EP with filmmaker Michael Smith (listen to “Glitches”)

Ride bassist Steve Queralt will be releasing his first music outside the band as part of a collaborative EP with filmmaker Michael Smith. It's titled Sun Moon Town, will be out October 14 via the Bytes Label, and features spoken word vocals by Smith over Queralt's atmospheric soundscapes.

“Michael’s voice has so much depth and character and I love his eye-rolling, withering view of the world,” Steve says. “The subject matter seemed to glue itself effortlessly to the music as if we’d been together writing in a studio working towards some grand concept.” Smith adds, “Whatever Steve sent me just seemed to fit where my head was at. Slowly but surely, in those days when time seemed like a strange, amorphous smudge, the tracks emerged, with us sending them back and forth, refining them, getting them right.”

You can get a taste now with "Glitches," which finds Queralt and Smith to be a very good match. Watch the video by Jean De Oliveira below.

Ride celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album Going Blank Again earlier this year, and are reissuing that album, their debut Nowhere, and their early EPs this November.