Ride & The Charlatans tease joint North American tour

For those in The US and Canada who wish there were more tours like Suede & Manic Street Preachers co-headline trek which wraps up this week, well, there is at least one more. Details are still forthcoming, but it looks like UK alt-rock vets Ride and The Charlatans (aka The Charlatans UK) will be out together in North America in 2023.

Both bands teased the tour by sharing pictures of each other's albums on their socials: Ride shared The Charlatans' cover art for 1992's Between 10th And 11th, while The Charlatans shared the image of Ride's 1990 debut, Nowhere. Ride also plugged their mailing list, saying to sign up "to be first to hear our big US / CA news."

That's a great double bill; stay tuned for details.

Ride, who just reissued their first two albums and a compilation of their early EPs on vinyl (in the UK only), last toured North America in 2019, while The Charlatans last toured here in 2018.