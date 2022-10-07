Ride’s Andy Bell announces 3 new EPs ft remixes, acoustic versions & covers (listen)

Ride's Andy Bell has announced three new solo EPs that will all be out November 25 via Sonic Cathedral.

I Am a Strange Loop EP features remixes of songs from this year's Flicker by David Holmes, Richard Norris, A Place to Bury Strangers, Maps, and Claude Cooper. “It was so great to see what came back when I gave these tracks from Flicker to various comrades, friends and heroes to play with,” Andy said.

The Grounding Process EP features acoustic versions of five Flicker songs

Untitled Film Stills features covers of songs by Yoko Ono ("Listen, The Snow Is Falling"), The Kinks ("The Way Love Used To Be"), Arthur Russell ("Our Last Night Together") and Pentangle ("Light Flight").

You can listen to the I Am a Strange Loop EP in full, as well as "She Calls the Tune" from The Grounding Process and his cover of "The Way Love Used to Be" from Untitled FIlm Stills , plus the video for "The Sky Without You (David Holmes Remix)", below.

In other news, Ride's Nowhere, Going Blank Again and first four EPs are being reissued on vinyl in November.

andy bell ep 1 strange loop loading...

I Am a Strange Loop:

1. The Sky Without You (David Holmes Radical Mycology Remix) 05:57

2. It Gets Easier (Maps Remix) 06:03

3. Something Like Love (Richard Norris Remix) 05:21

4. Way Of The World (bdrmm Remix) 06:46

5. World Of Echo (A Place To Bury Strangers Remix) 02:54

6. Sidewinder (Claude Cooper Remix) 03:12

7. Something Like Love (Richard Norris Remix – Instrumental) 05:21

8. Sidewinder (Claude Cooper Remix – Instrumental) 03:12

andy bell ep 2 grounding process loading...

The Grounding Process:

1. Something Like Love (Acoustic Version)

2. World Of Echo (Acoustic Version)

3. She Calls The Tune (Acoustic Version)

4. Lifeline (Acoustic Version)

5. Love Is The Frequency (Acoustic Version)

andy bell ep 3 untitled film stills loading...

Untitled Film Stills:

1. Listen, The Snow Is Falling

2. Light Flight

3. The Way Love Used To Be

4. Our Last Night Together