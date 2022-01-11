Ride’s Andy Bell announces new solo album, shares “Something Like Love”
Ride's Andy Bell will release his second solo album, Flicker, on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral. It's an 18-track double album that stems from songs he'd started at his former Beadie Eye bandmate Gem Archer's studio well before the pandemic. Bell says in some ways it represents a bit of artistic time travel, from the album art which features an outtake from the photo sessions for Ride's 1990 album Nowhere to the songs, some of which date back to the '80s.
“When I think about Flicker, I see it as closure,” says Andy. “Most literally, on a half-finished project from over six years ago, but also on a much bigger timescale. Some of these songs date back to the ’90s and the cognitive dissonance of writing brand new lyrics over songs that are 20-plus years old makes it feel like it is, almost literally, me exchanging ideas with my younger self.”
The first single from the album is "Something Like Love," that could be a parallel universe version of Ride's "Vapour Trail," which similar chords and strumming but a very different outcome. It's beautiful song and you can watch the video below.
Andy has solo live dates in the UK coming up soon and those are listed below.
TRACKLIST
1. The Sky Without You
2. It Gets Easier
3. World Of Echo
4. Something Like Love
5. Jenny Holzer B. Goode
6. Way Of The World
7. Riverside
8. We All Fall Down
9. No Getting Out Alive
10. The Looking Glass
11. Love Is The Frequency
12. Gyre And Gimble
13. Lifeline
14. She Calls The Tune
15. Sidewinder
16. When The Lights Go Down
17. This Is Our Year
18. Holiday In The Sun
ANDY BELL - 2022 TOUR DATES
Jan 31 – Three Wise Monkeys – Colchester
Feb 1 – Hot Box Live – Chelmsford
Feb 2 – The Black Prince – Northampton
Feb 3 – The Smokehouse – Ipswich
Feb 4 – The Jericho Tavern – Oxford
Feb 6 – The Town Hall – Trowbridge
Feb 12 – Rough Trade East – London
Feb 13 – Rough Trade – Bristol
Feb 14 – The Portland Arms – Cambridge
Feb 15 – Rough Trade – Nottingham
Feb 16 – Resident Music – Brighton
