Ride’s Andy Bell announces new solo album, shares “Something Like Love”

Ride's Andy Bell will release his second solo album, Flicker, on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral. It's an 18-track double album that stems from songs he'd started at his former Beadie Eye bandmate Gem Archer's studio well before the pandemic. Bell says in some ways it represents a bit of artistic time travel, from the album art which features an outtake from the photo sessions for Ride's 1990 album Nowhere to the songs, some of which date back to the '80s.

“When I think about Flicker, I see it as closure,” says Andy. “Most literally, on a half-finished project from over six years ago, but also on a much bigger timescale. Some of these songs date back to the ’90s and the cognitive dissonance of writing brand new lyrics over songs that are 20-plus years old makes it feel like it is, almost literally, me exchanging ideas with my younger self.”

The first single from the album is "Something Like Love," that could be a parallel universe version of Ride's "Vapour Trail," which similar chords and strumming but a very different outcome. It's beautiful song and you can watch the video below.

Andy has solo live dates in the UK coming up soon and those are listed below.

TRACKLIST

1. The Sky Without You

2. It Gets Easier

3. World Of Echo

4. Something Like Love

5. Jenny Holzer B. Goode

6. Way Of The World

7. Riverside

8. We All Fall Down

9. No Getting Out Alive

10. The Looking Glass

11. Love Is The Frequency

12. Gyre And Gimble

13. Lifeline

14. She Calls The Tune

15. Sidewinder

16. When The Lights Go Down

17. This Is Our Year

18. Holiday In The Sun

ANDY BELL - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jan 31 – Three Wise Monkeys – Colchester

Feb 1 – Hot Box Live – Chelmsford

Feb 2 – The Black Prince – Northampton

Feb 3 – The Smokehouse – Ipswich

Feb 4 – The Jericho Tavern – Oxford

Feb 6 – The Town Hall – Trowbridge

Feb 12 – Rough Trade East – London

Feb 13 – Rough Trade – Bristol

Feb 14 – The Portland Arms – Cambridge

Feb 15 – Rough Trade – Nottingham

Feb 16 – Resident Music – Brighton

--

