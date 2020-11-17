Ride’s Andy Bell preps “Cherry Cola” single (listen to Pye Corner Audio remix)

Ride's Andy Bell released his debut solo album, The View from Halfway Down, earlier this year and one of the standout cuts on it is "Cherry Cola," a groovy and playful track which simmers together most of the album's sounds (Madchester, Spacemen 3 zone-outs) into one sparkling song. It's getting released as a single on November 27, and includes an acoustic version as well as a remix by Pye Corner Audio, aka cinematic electronics wiz Martin Jenkins, who turns it into a rolling, gurgling dayglo bit of synthpop psych.

"Around this time last year (which seems like about 10 years ago now) I had a very excellent night out at The Social, where Sonic Cathedral were throwing a party for their 15th birthday," Andy tells us about the remix's genesis. "Music came from bdrmm (best new band around), a short appearance from myself, playing my debut single, which had been released that day, and the excellent Pye Corner Audio, who I hadn’t heard before, along with a DJ set from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler. Although it was all musically great, my highlight of the evening was the PCA set and at the aftershow myself and Martin had a great chat over a few beers and decided to work together at some point. I’m happy to say that Martin has remixed the song “Cherry Cola” from my debut album “The View From Halfway Down” and given it the full PCA treatment. I couldn’t be happier with it and I hope it’s the first of many collaborations."

We've got the premiere of the remix and its video, which Andy tells us "was filmed on a recent trip to the West Country just before lockdown. It’s a simple slice of monolithic visual psychedelia featuring lots of grass, some stones and – for the real shoegazers – a pair of Adidas Spezial ZX350."

Watch that below.