Ride’s Andy Bell preps debut solo album, shares “Love Comes in Waves”

Ride's Andy Bell, who also spent the most of '00s playing bass in Oasis, has just announced his debut solo album. It's titled The View from Halfway Down and will be out October 9 via Sonic Cathedral (the same label that put out last year's ambient "Plastic Bag" single). It was written and recorded over a four-year period, almost entirely by Bell but with a little help from his Oasis/Beady Eye bandmate Gem Archer.

Bell was originally inspired by David Bowie's passing, a kick in the pants to finish songs and put out new music, but then the Ride reunion tour turned into two new Ride albums, an EP and more touring. But he returned to these songs during quarantine and finished the album. The first single is "Love Comes in Wave," a ringing, harmony-filled piece of paisley pop. You can watch the video for it, and check out album art and tracklist, below.

The View From Halfway Down tracklist

1. Love Comes In Waves

2. Indica

3. Ghost Tones

4. Skywalker

5. Aubrey Drylands Gladwell

6. Cherry Cola

7. I Was Alone

8. Heat Haze On Weyland Road