Ride’s Andy Bell preps “Ever Decreasing Circles” EP series ft Pye Corner Audio (listen)

Ride's Andy Bell released his terrific solo debut last year, and has now announced the three-part "Ever Decreasing Circles" EP series. “Each release in the series will be smaller in size than the last, so we start with a 12”, then a 10”, a 7” and CD,” says Andy of the concept who also notes that "Ever Decreasing Circles" is a nod to the '80s British sitcom of the same name. "I like the idea that the EPs represent fainter and fainter echoes of The View From Halfway Down and remind me of water splashes reducing in size on a pond, much like the shots in the sitcom's opening titles! Pretentious, moi?”

The first of those EPs is The Indica Gallery 12" which will be out April 9 via Sonic Cathedral, which features five songs from The View From Halfway Down remixed and reworked by analogue synth wiz Martin Jenkins aka Pye Corner Audio and one by Bell himself under his GLOK guise. “A highlight is [Pye Corner Audio's] version of ‘Skywalker’,” says Andy. “It’s not so much a remix, more a sparkling electronic makeover. However, I think the beauty of Pye Corner Audio is how Martin works with slower tempos and that’s why I think he’s done such a tremendous job with tunes like ‘Cherry Cola’ and ‘Indica’.”

That's followed on May 15 by the See My Friends 10" which features 'Plastic Bag' and 'The Commune' from his debut solo single with Pye Corner Audio remixes of both. Then on June 11 he'll release the All on You 7" which features four acoustic radio session tracks. Also out on June 11 will be the Another View CD that collects all the tracks from the three EPs.

You can preorder all the EPs now and listen the GLOK remix of "Indica" which turns the track into more of a Can-style jam, below.

1. Indica (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

2. Skywalker (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

3. Cherry Cola (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

4. Love Comes In Waves (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

5. I Was Alone (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

6. Indica (Pye Corner Audio Remix – GLOK Re-Edit)

1. The Commune (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

2. Plastic Bag (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

3. The Commune

4. Plastic Bag