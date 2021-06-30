Ride’s Andy Bell releasing album under synth alias GLOK, shares “Maintaining the Machine”

When not making music with Ride or as a solo artist, Andy Bell explores his synthier side with his electronic alias GLOK. Having released a few singles (and remixes of his own solo songs), GLOK will release its debut album, Pattern Recognition, on September 24. It's a double album with a loose concept of "a week of life, from weekend to weekend, with each of the vinyl’s four sides capturing different mindstates across that transition."

While previous GLOK release were instrumental, Bell has brought in a few guests for this album, including poet and performer Sinead O'Brien who provides whispering vocals to tripped-out new single "Maintaining the Machine." That song also features Primal Scream's Simone Marie Butler on bass and you can listen below.

GLOCK - Pattern Recognition tracklist

‘Dirty Hugs’

‘Closer’

‘That Time Of Night’ [feat Shiarra]

‘Process’ [feat Shamon Cassette]

‘Memorial Device’

‘Maintaining the Machine’ [feat Sinead O'Brien and Simone Marie Butler]

‘Kintsugi’

‘Entanglement’ [feat C.A.R.]

‘Day Three’

‘Invocation’

