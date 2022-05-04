Righteous Fool’s (ft. late CoC drummer Reed Mullin) shelved LP coming out (stream a track)

Back in 2009, when Corrosion of Conformity were on hiatus, former drummer Reed Mullin re-connected with his onetime CoC bandmate Mike Dean to a form a new project called Righteous Fool, which also included guitarist Jason Browning (of Bad Brains frontman HR's solo band). "I hadn’t laid eyes on the dude in nine years and he rolled up in my driveway with a complete stranger and asks me if I want to learn some songs and start a band," Dean had said.

The trio ended up putting out a self-titled two-song 7" on Southern Lord in 2010 and did some touring, and when CoC reunited to record their self-titled 2012 album at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, Righteous Fool recorded their own full-length during those same sessions. "It wasn't a side project at all," said Jason Browning. "The two bands coexisted amazingly. Righteous Fool even toured for the Animosity lineup, with Reed and Mike playing and singing two sets a night!"

That album never saw the light of day, and then Reed passed away in 2020 at the age of 53, but in the wake of his passing, the band put out the previously unreleased song "Low Blow," which features Reed on lead vocals. Now, they're finally putting out the full album, which is self-titled, on July 1 via Ripple Music (pre-order). It features both songs from the 2010 7" ("Forever Flames" and "Edict of Worms"), "Low Blow," recent single "The Overblown," covers of Fleetwood Mac's "The Green Manalishi (with the Two-Prong Crown)" and the blues standard "Hard Time Killing Floor," and new single "Vortex," which premieres in this post. Like the previous singles, it's a riffy, tasty, nostalgia-inducing dose of stoner doom, and it should come as no surprise that Righteous Fool are absolute pros at this kind of thing. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Introduction

2. Asteroid

3. Shifty

4. Forever Flames

5. The Green Manalishi (with the Two-Prong Crown)

6. Heavy is the Head

7. The Overblown

8. Hard Time Killing Floor

9. Edict of Worms

10. Low Blow

11. Vortex