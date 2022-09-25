Rihanna officially playing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show (not Taylor Swift)

Just two days ago, sources told Variety that Taylor Swift would be playing the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, and then other sources quickly told TMZ that it wasn't true. Well, it looks like now we know it for sure that it wasn't true, as Rihanna and the NFL have both just announced that Rihanna will be headlining the show next year. It's Rihanna's first-announced public performance she played at the 2018 Grammy Awards. And we can't help but wonder: does this mean R9 is finally gonna drop?

The game goes down on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It was also recently revealed that Apple Music is replacing Pepsi as the show's sponsor. Stay tuned for more info.