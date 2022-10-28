Rihanna releases first new song in 6 years, “Lift Me Up” (listen)

Rihanna season is finally upon us. She was recently announced for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and now she has just released her first song in six years, "Lift Me Up," which is also the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song was produced by the film score's composer Ludwig Göransson, and it was written in tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first Black Panther. It was co-written by Rihanna, Göransson, director Ryan Coogler, and Nigerian singer Tems (who also covered Bob Marley for the film's trailer and accompanying EP). It's a soaring ballad and you can hear it below. The soundtrack comes out next week (11/4) and the film hits theaters on November 11.

Still no word on when we're getting Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album, but stay tuned.