Riley Gale benefit tee on sale at Triple B Records

In honor of the late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, Triple B Records is now selling a Riley Gale tribute tee that will benefit Dallas Hope Charities, the same organization Riley's family asked for donations to after Riley passed. The shirt's description reads:

These are a PRE-ORDER and will not ship until October. Printed on Pepper Comfort Colors shirts. This shirt is a collaborative effort between BBB, Angela Owens, Lucy Xavier, Hood, & Matt Bellosi. Photo by Angela, Design by Matt. All proceeds will be donated to the Dallas Hope Charities. RIP Riley, we all love and miss you. All orders will come with a free download of the AHC Volume 1 Compilation which was the debut of Power Trip's "Hammer of Doubt".

Pre-order yours here. Picture of the shirt below.

Sound and Fury also just released video of Power Trip's 2019 set at their festival: