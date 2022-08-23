Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 2 w/ Frozen Soul, Judiciary, Semantix & more is this weekend

Last year, the family of the late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale launched the Riley Gale Foundation "to aid, assist, and help LGBTQ+ organizations, animal welfare programs, and mental health initiative," and along with the launch, they presented the first edition of Riley Gale & Friends Day. The first edition had to be smaller than they wanted due to COVID, but now, almost exactly one year later, they're presenting Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 2 at Dallas' The Studio at the Factory this Saturday (8/27), and this one's a bigger benefit show with fellow Texas hardcore/metal bands Frozen Soul, Judiciary, Semantix, and more TBA. Tickets are on sale now.

In related news, Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez's new band Fugitive recently released their debut EP Maniac and made their live debut at the Frozen Soul-presented Wrecking Ball Metal Madness festival.