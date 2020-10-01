Riley Gale honored with library, and a burger at Kuma’s

Following the recent street art tributes to Riley Gale, the late Power Trip frontman continues to be honored in new and interesting ways across various communities. There's a new Riley Gale Library opened by Jeff and Vanessa Reynolds at the Dallas Hope Center, an LGBTQ youth based homeless shelter that Riley was a strong supporter of during his lifetime. They write:

To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley. Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community. By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all. The Dallas Hope Center is the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program. By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), the Dallas Hope Center hopes to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior. Our goal is to provide the Dallas Hope Center residents a full library by December 2020. A place that each resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another. Riley Gale shared his love of reading with many of his friends, which is what led to the development of the Riley Gale Memorial Library. Please consider providing donations to us so that we can reach our goal of this library being ready before December 2020. Please consider donating gently used or new books to fill our library. We plan to give residents the ability to request specific books as they wish, and we will post those requests throughout our social media pages for anyone wanting to contribute.

Contact info and more information at the Riley Gale Library Facebook page.

Also, heavy metal friendly Chicago restaurant Kuma's Corner, who have named menu items after bands in the past, now have a new Riley Gale burger, with $1 of every burger sold through October 11 going to Dallas Hope Charities. They write:

Today, we are introducing the Riley Gale burger. This burger was created as a tribute to the late singer of the band Power Trip. His passing had a big impact on the staff of Kuma's Corner as well as the rest of the metal community. He will be deeply missed. The Riley Gale burger is a 5.5oz Beef Patty, Portobello Mushrooms, Brie Cheese, Red Onion Marmalade, & Bacon Bits on Pretzel Roll Bun. The Riley Gale burger will be exclusive to our OG Belmont location starting today and ending on Oct. 11th. $1 of every Riley Gale burger sold will be donated to the Dallas Hope Charities in Riley's name. We also wanted to recognized and share the efforts of Jeff and Vanessa Reynolds who created a library in Riley's name for the residents of the TheHOPEcenter. Let's help show them some support as well.