Riley Gale of Power Trip has died

We are beyond shocked and saddened, after receiving the following statement in our inbox this evening, a statement that we have unfortunately independently verified as true.

Dear Power Trip fans worldwide, It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him. Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities, the link to donate directly is here: https://bit.ly/3jcyY5y Signed,

- Rlley’s Loving Family P.S. Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending.

There are no other details known at the moment including cause of death. Power Trip were THE leading thrash band going right now, and one of the best live bands in the world. Riley Gale, you will be severely missed, and our thoughts are with your family.

UPDATE: Tributes have been pouring in to Riley from all over the metal and hardcore communities, including from Converge, Code Orange, Deafheaven, Touche Amore, Ice-T, Hatebreed, Thursday, La Dispute, Overkill, Kreator, Harms Way, Fucked Up, Trash Talk, Coheed & Cambria, Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Every Time I Die, Stephen Brodsky, and so many others.