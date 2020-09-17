Riley Gale street art tributes appear in NYC and Houston

Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale passed away a month ago, and tributes to him have been pouring in ever since, from the metal community and beyond. In Houston, in the band's home state of Texas, graffiti and tattoo artist Erik Del Rio recently finished a mural in tribute to Riley, painted on the side of East End Barber.

See more pictures below.

"Tell your friends you love them," East End Barber writes on Twitter. "New shop mural by erik del rio rest in peace riley we love and miss you dearly keep checking in on each other."

In NYC, meanwhile, Riley's name has been painted on the side of the Williamsburg Bridge, alongside Iron Age, presumably a tribute, at least in part, to the late Wade Allison, by the same or a different artist. While the TX tribute doesn't explicitly mention Wade's name, we feel that in spirit, it refers to him as well.

Brooklyn venue Saint Vitus Bar also recently paid tribute to Riley with a livestream special, which you can watch in full below.