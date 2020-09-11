Riley Gale tribute livestream w/ special guests airing this weekend

Tributes to Riley Gale have been pouring in from the metal community and beyond since he passed away last month; Code Orange, Converge, Deafheaven, Touche Amore, Ice-T, Hatebreed, Thursday, La Dispute, Overkill, Kreator, Harms Way, Fucked Up, Trash Talk, Coheed & Cambria, Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Every Time I Die, and Stephen Brodsky are among those who have paid tribute to the late Power Trip vocalist who has also been featured on special episodes of Turned Out a Punk, The New York Times' Popcast, and Axe To Grind.

Now Brooklyn venue Saint Vitus is organizing a streaming tribute to Riley. "Rest in Power," a two-hour edition of their weekday "Age of Quarantine" interview series, streams on Sunday, September 13 at 8 PM ET on their Instagram. Spotlights and Total Meltdown drummer Chris Enriquez hosts, and they're promising various special guests, who are still to be announced.

Triple B Records is also selling a Riley tribute t-shirt, which benefits Dallas Hope Charities. That's the same organizations Riley's family asked people to donated to when he died, and Saint Vitus is encouraging viewers of Sunday's livestream to donate to them, as well.

Power Trip have thanked fans for their love and support following Riley's passing. We also collected five videos of them that show how incredible of a live band they were.