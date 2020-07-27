Rilo Kiley’s rare 1999 self-titled debut finally coming to streaming & vinyl

Rilo Kiley's 1999 self-titled debut album was sold only on hand-burned CDs at their early shows, and it's been out of print for years, since its original pressing. Now Rilo Kiley is coming to digital services, and being pressed on vinyl, for the first time. It's due out on October 2 via Pierre de Reeder's Little Record Company (preorder), and you can see the cover art and track list below.

Comedian Dave Foley, who helped fund the recording of this album, said:

January 1998, I was a young man, young compared to now, hanging out in L.A’s alt. rock club scene. One night in particular, I found myself at Spaceland, at the bar drinking when a band started playing. They were good, so good that I stopped fighting for the attention of the bartender and turned to see who it was. On stage was a very young, delightfully unpretentious group named Rilo Kiley. Between songs they were charming, smart and funny. During songs they were brilliant. After the set I introduced myself and learned that this was their first public performance. I was astonished. They invited me back to their rehearsal space for Thai food and to hear some songs they didn’t have room for in the set. Dreamily, I filled my belly with noodles and my head with one great song after another. I was in a full on, pop music fan swoon. Having decided to force myself into their lives, I suggested (insisted) that I should fund a demo recording. They relented. I also tried to talk them into changing the band's name. They were unrelenting. A lot of years have passed. I remain proud to know Rilo Kiley and grateful that I had the opportunity and ability to be of some help.

Rilo Kiley played their first show in 1998 at Los Angeles' Spaceland (which recently announced it would be transitioning back to a restaurant, and no longer hosting live music). We don't have footage from that, but you can watch their Houston, TX show from November 16, 2002 in full, from their tour supporting The Execution of All Things.

Watch the band's very first video, the Morgan J Freeman-directed clip for "Frug," which debuted on MTV's 120 Minutes when Rilo Kiley were still unsigned.

Rilo Kiley - Rilo Kiley Tracklisting

1. Frug

2. Papillion

3. Always

4. 85

5. Glendora

6. Teenage Lovesong

7. Sword

8. Asshole

9. Gravity