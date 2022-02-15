Rina Sawayama adds dates to North American tour

After multiple postponements, Rina Sawayama is set to begin her North American tour supporting her 2020 debut LP SAWAYAMA in April. She's now updated the dates, adding shows in NYC and Los Angeles, and upgrading venues in Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Washington DC, and San Francisco. Grimes collaborator HANA opens, and you can see the updated dates below.

The new NYC show happens at Terminal 5 on May 13, after sold out Brooklyn Steel dates on May 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM.

Rina recently collaborated with Charli XCX on a new single, "Beg for You." Stream that below.

Rina Sawayama 2022 tour loading...

RINA SAWAYAMA: 2022 TOUR

Apr 9, 2022 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Apr 11, 2022 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

Apr 19, 2022 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

Apr 20, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Apr 26, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Apr 29, 2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Apr 30, 2022 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

May 2, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, ON

May 3, 2022 Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC

May 5, 2022 Royale Boston, MA

May 6, 2022 The Howard Washington, DC

May 7, 2022 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

May 8, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

May 9, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

May 13, 2022 Terminal 5 New York, NY