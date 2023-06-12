Rina Sawayama adds NYC show with Magdalena Bay to tour, played GovBall (pics)

Rina Sawayama continues her support of last year's Hold The Girl on tour this summer and fall, and she's added a new NYC show to the outing. It happens on August 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, with Magdalena Bay and Disko Cowboy opening, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales starting Tuesday, June 13 at 10 AM.

Rina just played Governors Ball on Saturday, and she has more festival dates coming up, including Lollapalooza, Portola, Bonnaroo, and ACL Fest. See all her upcoming dates, and more pictures from her GovBall set, below.

RINA SAWAYAMA: 2023 TOUR

6/16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

8/4 - Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/9 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*+

8/10 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*+

8/12 – New York City, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17*+

9/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series=+

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/26 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium=+

9/28 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre=+

10/01 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

10/6 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary=+

10/9 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans=+

10/07 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

* With Magdalena Bay

+ With Disko Cowboy

= With Empress Of