Rina Sawayama reschedules North American tour for 2022

Rina Sawayama released her debut album, SAWAYAMA, a year ago, and had planned to tour that spring. The tour obviously didn't happen and got rescheduled for fall 2021, but has now been rescheduled again for spring 2022.

Dates will now kick off with two San Francisco shows on April 11 & 12, and wrap up with two NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on May 8 & 9, with stops in between in Seattle, Portland, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, DC, and Philly. All previously purchased tickets are still valid, and tickets for the new dates will be on sale soon.

In other news, Rina released a deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA that features a bonus disc's worth of remixes, acoustic versions and b-sides. You can stream that below.

Rina Sawayama - 2022 Tour Dates

4/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

4/19 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

4/20 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

4/27 - Denver, CO @ Gothic

4/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

4/30 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

5/2 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

5/3 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

5/5 - Boston, MA @ Royale

5/6 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

*all original tickets honored