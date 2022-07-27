Rina Sawayama shares ‘Hold the Girl’ title track, announces North American tour

Rina Sawayama will release her new album, Hold the Girl on September 16, and she's just shared the title track for it. It's a sweeping, string-laden anthem full of glitchy production, high drama and Rina's soaring vocals. 'Hold the Girl' was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020," Rina says. "I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song...that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it." Listen below.

Along with the song, Rina has also announced a 13-date North American fall tour that kicks off on November 1 at The Great Hall at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, and wraps up on November 23 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

Rina Sawayama - 2022 Tour Dates

8/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/20 - Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka

8/21 - Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival

9/3 - Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic

10/12 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/13 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/15 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City

10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

10/21 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 - Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome

10/24 - Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall *NEW DATE*

10/26 - London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/4 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

11/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/21 - Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium