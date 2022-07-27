Rina Sawayama shares ‘Hold the Girl’ title track, announces North American tour
Rina Sawayama will release her new album, Hold the Girl on September 16, and she's just shared the title track for it. It's a sweeping, string-laden anthem full of glitchy production, high drama and Rina's soaring vocals. 'Hold the Girl' was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020," Rina says. "I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song...that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it." Listen below.
Along with the song, Rina has also announced a 13-date North American fall tour that kicks off on November 1 at The Great Hall at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, and wraps up on November 23 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.
Rina Sawayama - 2022 Tour Dates
8/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
8/20 - Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka
8/21 - Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival
9/3 - Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic
10/12 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/13 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/15 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/18 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City
10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
10/21 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 - Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome
10/24 - Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall *NEW DATE*
10/26 - London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/4 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/5 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin
11/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/21 - Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater
11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium