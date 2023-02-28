Ringo Deathstarr announce spring tour with Pleasure Venom
Austin shoegaze vets Ringo Deathstarr haven't done a lot of touring since their excellent 2020 self-titled album, which was released right when the Covid pandemic hit North America. But they'll finally be hitting the road this spring with fellow Austin band Pleasure Venom. Cities include Memphis, Atlanta, Philly, Brooklyn, Chicago, Kansas City, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.
The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus on May 4. All dates are listed below.
Led by Audrey Campbell, Pleasure Venom has been part of Austin's scene for the better part of a decade and last year released their fiery debut album, Rebirth/Return. You can listen to that, and Ringo Deathstar's 2020 self-titled album, below.
--
RINGO DEATHSTARR: 2023 TOUR
Sat April 29 - Memphis TN @ Growlers
Sun, April 30 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade
Mon, May 1 - Charlotte NC @ Snug Harbor
Tue, May 2 - Baltimore MD @ Metro Gallery
Wed, May 3 - Philadelphia PA @ KungFu Necktie
Thu, May 4 - Brooklyn NY @ Saint Vitus
Sat, May 6 - Kalamazoo MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Sun, May 7 - Chicago IL @ Bottom Lounge
Mon, May 8 - Kansas City MO @ Blvd Nights
Tue, May 9 - Denver CO @ Hi-Dive
Thu, May 11 - Bellingham WA @ The Shakedown
Fri, May 12 - Vancouver BC @ Wise Hall
Sat, May 13 - Seattle WA @ Clock-Out Lounge
Sun, May 14 - Portland OR @ Mano Oculta
Mon, May 15 - Eugene OR @ John Henry’s
Tue, May 16 - Sacramento CA @ Starlet Room
Wed, May 17 - San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Thu, May 18 - Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex