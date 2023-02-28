Ringo Deathstarr announce spring tour with Pleasure Venom

Austin shoegaze vets Ringo Deathstarr haven't done a lot of touring since their excellent 2020 self-titled album, which was released right when the Covid pandemic hit North America. But they'll finally be hitting the road this spring with fellow Austin band Pleasure Venom. Cities include Memphis, Atlanta, Philly, Brooklyn, Chicago, Kansas City, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.

The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus on May 4. All dates are listed below.

Led by Audrey Campbell, Pleasure Venom has been part of Austin's scene for the better part of a decade and last year released their fiery debut album, Rebirth/Return. You can listen to that, and Ringo Deathstar's 2020 self-titled album, below.

--

RINGO DEATHSTARR: 2023 TOUR

Sat April 29 - Memphis TN @ Growlers

Sun, April 30 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade

Mon, May 1 - Charlotte NC @ Snug Harbor

Tue, May 2 - Baltimore MD @ Metro Gallery

Wed, May 3 - Philadelphia PA @ KungFu Necktie

Thu, May 4 - Brooklyn NY @ Saint Vitus

Sat, May 6 - Kalamazoo MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Sun, May 7 - Chicago IL @ Bottom Lounge

Mon, May 8 - Kansas City MO @ Blvd Nights

Tue, May 9 - Denver CO @ Hi-Dive

Thu, May 11 - Bellingham WA @ The Shakedown

Fri, May 12 - Vancouver BC @ Wise Hall

Sat, May 13 - Seattle WA @ Clock-Out Lounge

Sun, May 14 - Portland OR @ Mano Oculta

Mon, May 15 - Eugene OR @ John Henry’s

Tue, May 16 - Sacramento CA @ Starlet Room

Wed, May 17 - San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Thu, May 18 - Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex