Ringo Starr cancels remainder of tour after testing positive for Covid again

Earlier this month, Ringo Starr cancelled a few of his Canadian shows after testing positive for Covid. He's now cancelled the remainder of his tour after testing positive again. He shared the news on social media, writing, "I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo."

Cancelled dates include October shows in San Jose, Pasa Robles, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. See them below.

Ringo was also forced to postpone twelve shows back in June after two members of his All-Star Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for Covid.

RINGO STARR: CANCELLED 2022 TOUR

Oct 14 San Jose, CA, USA San Jose Civic

Oct 15 Paso Robles, CA, USA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA, USA Greek Theatre

Oct 19 Mexico City, Mexico Auditorio Nacional

Oct 20 Mexico City, Mexico Auditorio Nacional