Ringo Starr & His All Star Band announce 2023 tour, including rescheduled California dates
Ringo Starr had to cancel the remainder of his 2022 North American All Star Band tour due to Covid, but he's now announced a new West Coast tour that wraps up with rescheduled California dates in Los Angeles, Paso Robles and San Jose. “It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo says. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”
New dates for the All Starr Band -- Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette -- kick off May 19 in Temecula, CA and include stops in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Eugene, Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and more. All dates are listed, along with the video for Ringo's 2022 single "Everyone and Everything," below.
RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STAR BAND - 2023 TOUR DATES
May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD
June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino
June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic