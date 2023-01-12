Ringo Starr & His All Star Band announce 2023 tour, including rescheduled California dates

Ringo Starr had to cancel the remainder of his 2022 North American All Star Band tour due to Covid, but he's now announced a new West Coast tour that wraps up with rescheduled California dates in Los Angeles, Paso Robles and San Jose. “It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo says. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

New dates for the All Starr Band -- Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette -- kick off May 19 in Temecula, CA and include stops in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Eugene, Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and more. All dates are listed, along with the video for Ringo's 2022 single "Everyone and Everything," below.

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STAR BAND - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD

June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino

June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic