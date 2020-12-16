Ringo Starr reunites w/ Paul McCartney on new all-star single “Here’s to the Nights”

Ringo Starr has reunited with his onetime Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney on new single "Here’s to the Nights" that features on his forthcoming Zoom In EP. Paul sings backup, and is one of a whole bunch of all-star guests on the song, including Diane Warren (who wrote it), Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, Finneas, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton, and Yola.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” says Ringo. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years’ because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

"Here's to the Nights" also features Steve Lukather (Toto), Benmont Tench (The Heartbreakers), Bruce Sugar, Nathan East, Charlie Bisharat, and Jacob Braun. Ringo's Zoom In will be out March 29, 2021. Check out the tracklist and credits below.

Meanwhile, Paul is set to release McCartney III this Friday.

RINGO STARR - ZOOM IN EP TRACKLIST:

"Zoom in Zoom Out"

Ringo Starr : Drums percussion and vocals

Robby Krieger: Guitar

Jeff Silbar: Bass, Guitar

Benmont Tench: Piano, Organ

Amy Keys BGV

Windy Wagner BGV

"Here's to the Nights"

Ringo Starr: Drums and Vocals

Steve Lukather: Guitar

Nathan East: Bass

Benmont Tench: Piano

Bruce Sugar: Synth Guitar

Jim Cox: String Arrangement and Synth Strings

Charlie Bisharat: Violin

Jacob Braun: Cello

Guest Vocals: Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh as well as Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.

"Waiting For The Tide To Turn"

Ringo Starr: Drums and Vocals

Nathan East: Bass

Bruce Sugar: Keyboards

Tony Chen: Guitar

Ed Roth: Hammond B3

Zelma Davis: BGV

"Not Enough Love in the World"

Ringo Starr: Drums,Percussion, vocals

Steve Lukather: Guitars BGV

Joseph Williams: Keyboards, BGV

Arrangement by Joseph Williams

"Teach Me To Tango"

Ringo Starr – Percussion, Vocals, 1 drum fill

Grant Michaels - Keyboards

Josh Edmondson- Guitar

Sean Gould - Guitar

Kavah Rastegar - Bass

Candace Devine - BGV

Zelma Davis - BGV

Charity Daw - BGV

James King - Horns

Blair Scinta - Drums

Hal Rosenfeld - Percussion

Sam Hollander – BGV

Produced by Sam Hollander

Co Produced by Grant Michaels

Mixed by Chris Dugan