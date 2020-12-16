Ringo Starr reunites w/ Paul McCartney on new all-star single “Here’s to the Nights”
Ringo Starr has reunited with his onetime Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney on new single "Here’s to the Nights" that features on his forthcoming Zoom In EP. Paul sings backup, and is one of a whole bunch of all-star guests on the song, including Diane Warren (who wrote it), Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, Finneas, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton, and Yola.
“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” says Ringo. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years’ because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”
"Here's to the Nights" also features Steve Lukather (Toto), Benmont Tench (The Heartbreakers), Bruce Sugar, Nathan East, Charlie Bisharat, and Jacob Braun. Ringo's Zoom In will be out March 29, 2021. Check out the tracklist and credits below.
Meanwhile, Paul is set to release McCartney III this Friday.
RINGO STARR - ZOOM IN EP TRACKLIST:
"Zoom in Zoom Out"
Ringo Starr : Drums percussion and vocals
Robby Krieger: Guitar
Jeff Silbar: Bass, Guitar
Benmont Tench: Piano, Organ
Amy Keys BGV
Windy Wagner BGV
"Here's to the Nights"
Ringo Starr: Drums and Vocals
Steve Lukather: Guitar
Nathan East: Bass
Benmont Tench: Piano
Bruce Sugar: Synth Guitar
Jim Cox: String Arrangement and Synth Strings
Charlie Bisharat: Violin
Jacob Braun: Cello
Guest Vocals: Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh as well as Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.
"Waiting For The Tide To Turn"
Ringo Starr: Drums and Vocals
Nathan East: Bass
Bruce Sugar: Keyboards
Tony Chen: Guitar
Ed Roth: Hammond B3
Zelma Davis: BGV
"Not Enough Love in the World"
Ringo Starr: Drums,Percussion, vocals
Steve Lukather: Guitars BGV
Joseph Williams: Keyboards, BGV
Arrangement by Joseph Williams
"Teach Me To Tango"
Ringo Starr – Percussion, Vocals, 1 drum fill
Grant Michaels - Keyboards
Josh Edmondson- Guitar
Sean Gould - Guitar
Kavah Rastegar - Bass
Candace Devine - BGV
Zelma Davis - BGV
Charity Daw - BGV
James King - Horns
Blair Scinta - Drums
Hal Rosenfeld - Percussion
Sam Hollander – BGV
Produced by Sam Hollander
Co Produced by Grant Michaels
Mixed by Chris Dugan