Ringworm announce new album ‘Seeing Through Fire,’ share new single

Metal/hardcore legends Ringworm have announced a new album, Seeing Through Fire, due August 18 via Nuclear Blast, following multiple albums on Relapse (and multiple albums on Victory before that). The first single is "No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy," which finds Ringworm sounding as fiery and bone-crushing as ever. Here's what founding vocalist Human Furnace says about the signing, the new album, and the new single:

We couldn't be more excited [about signing to Nuclear Blast], really. Getting out to a larger audience is always the goal. And after a career as long as ours, you really appreciate your opportunities when they come to you. The chance to reach out to a globally larger metal scene, is always what the doctor ordered. NB gives us reach that we haven't had over the years and we're definitely fired up.

We're pretty pumped on Seeing Through Fire. It's a total burner. It's a straight forward, "smash your face and leave you layin there wondering what you got hit with" type record. We've never felt the need to "re-invent our own wheel" but going into this one we tried some different things sonically, and we're very happy with the results. Of course, it's the intention, every time we record a new record, but we feel like the over-all sound, feel and aggression of Seeing Through Fire, one ups many of our past records. Which, for anyone that knows our catalog, is not always an easy task. With every new record, you have to dig deeper.

There's A LOT of crushers on the new one, so it was hard to pick one as a single. But we finally settled on "NO SOLACE, NO QUARTER, NO MERCY." It's got hooks, beat downs, head bangs, thrash.... Over-all a pretty good taste of what you're gonna get from the new record and RINGWORM, in general. This one, delves into the endless conflict that we never seem to be free from. The constant outward, internal, mental and physical assaults that shape our lives, test our endurance, push our limits and challenge our breaking points.