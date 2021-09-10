Riot Fest 2021 set times announced

Riot Fest returns to Chicago's Douglas Park next weekend, on September 16-19, and the schedule for the festival has been revealed. In addition to the usual Friday-Sunday, there's a special pre-show on Thursday for 2021, headlined by Morrissey and also featuring Patti Smith, Alkaline Trio, Joyce Manor (performing their S/T debut), WDRL, and Kristeen Young. There are only two stages that day and the bands alternate on each, so there are no scheduling conflicts.

There are five stages on the other three days, however, and some conflicts, including Circa Survive vs Fishbone (performing The Reality of my Surroundings), Coheed and Cambria vs Circle Jerks, and The Smashing Pumpkins vs NOFX vs Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool) on Friday.

On Saturday, it's Les Savy Fav vs GWAR, Vic Mensa and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones partially overlap, as do Fucked Up and Faith No More, and Run the Jewels vs Taking Back Sunday vs Dropkick Murphys.

Sunday conflicts include Mr. Bungle vs Thursday and Slipknot vs Machine Gun Kelly.

See each day's schedule in full below.