Riot Fest 2022 adds Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, Zola Jesus, Polica & more

Chicago's Riot Fest is nearing, and they've just added more artists to their lineup: Riot Fest regulars Taking Back Sunday, "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker Coolio (!), Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg, Zola Jesus, Reece Young, Poliça and cumgirl8.

They join headliners My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (playing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails, as well as reunion sets from Sunny Day Real Estate, Yellowcard (playing Ocean Avenue), Midtown, and The Academy Is, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, Jimmy Eat World, Ice Cube, Descendents, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Action Bronson, Rocket From the Crypt (plying Group Sounds), The Wonder Years, The Story So Far, Lunachicks, Jawbox, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Less Than Jake, Alexisonfire, The Linda Lindas, The Menzingers (playing On the Impossible Past), Fear (playing The Record), The Get Up Kids (playing Four Minute Mile), and more.

Tickets (1-day, 2-day, and 3-day passes) are on sale now. Updated poster below.