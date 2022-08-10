Riot Fest 2022 aftershows: Thursday, Sunny Day Real Estate, Jimmy Eat World & much more
Riot Fest is just about a month away, and the fest has now announced the lineup of aftershows. Gigs include Thursday (playing Full Collapse) & Anthony Green, Jeff Rosenstock (playing SKA DREAM) & Small Crush, Sunny Day Real Estate & The Appleseed Cast, Jimmy Eat World & Charly Bliss, The Academy Is... with Midtown & former Panic! at the Disco member Jon Walker, Alexisonfire & War On Women, Jawbox & Bird Hands, The Get Up Kids & Sparta, Fear, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson, and more.
Tickets for all aftershows go on sale Thursday (8/11) at 10 AM Central, and $2 (per ticket) from select shows will be donated to support the humanitarian relief efforts and aid to the people of Ukraine. Riot Fest will also match all donations, with the proceeds going to local community organizations at the festival's home of Douglass Park.
The main fest is headlined by My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (playing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails, and also features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Taking Back Sunday, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, Ice Cube, Descendents, The Wonder Years, Rocket From the Crypt (playing Group Sounds), The Menzingers (playing On The Impossible Past), Less THan Jake, The Linda Lindas, and much more.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Alkaline Trio
Metro
Doors: TBD // 18+
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Anberlin
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Obscura
Produced by SioBast and Dannie Diesel
Empty Bottle
Doors: 11 PM // 21+
The Maine
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
PVRIS
Performing White Noise and All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Sunny Day Real Estate
w/ The Appleseed Cast
Metro
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
Action Bronson
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
The Get Up Kids
w/ Sparta
Chop Shop
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Thursday
Performing Full Collapse
w/ Anthony Green
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Bully
Empty Bottle
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
Alexisonfire
w/ War on Women
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Jawbox
w/ Bird Hands
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Jimmy Eat World
w/ Charity Bliss
Metro
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
The Academy Is...
w/ Midtown and Jon Walker
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Jeff Rosenstock
*Performing SKA DREAM
w/ Small Crush
(will have final details on event name shortly)
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
FEAR
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+