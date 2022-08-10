Riot Fest 2022 aftershows: Thursday, Sunny Day Real Estate, Jimmy Eat World & much more

Riot Fest is just about a month away, and the fest has now announced the lineup of aftershows. Gigs include Thursday (playing Full Collapse) & Anthony Green, Jeff Rosenstock (playing SKA DREAM) & Small Crush, Sunny Day Real Estate & The Appleseed Cast, Jimmy Eat World & Charly Bliss, The Academy Is... with Midtown & former Panic! at the Disco member Jon Walker, Alexisonfire & War On Women, Jawbox & Bird Hands, The Get Up Kids & Sparta, Fear, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson, and more.

Tickets for all aftershows go on sale Thursday (8/11) at 10 AM Central, and $2 (per ticket) from select shows will be donated to support the humanitarian relief efforts and aid to the people of Ukraine. Riot Fest will also match all donations, with the proceeds going to local community organizations at the festival's home of Douglass Park.

The main fest is headlined by My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (playing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails, and also features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Taking Back Sunday, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, Ice Cube, Descendents, The Wonder Years, Rocket From the Crypt (playing Group Sounds), The Menzingers (playing On The Impossible Past), Less THan Jake, The Linda Lindas, and much more.

Riot Fest loading...

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Alkaline Trio

Metro

Doors: TBD // 18+

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Anberlin

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Obscura

Produced by SioBast and Dannie Diesel

Empty Bottle

Doors: 11 PM // 21+

The Maine

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

PVRIS

Performing White Noise and All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Sunny Day Real Estate

w/ The Appleseed Cast

Metro

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

Action Bronson

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

The Get Up Kids

w/ Sparta

Chop Shop

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Thursday

Performing Full Collapse

w/ Anthony Green

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Bully

Empty Bottle

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Alexisonfire

w/ War on Women

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Jawbox

w/ Bird Hands

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Jimmy Eat World

w/ Charity Bliss

Metro

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

The Academy Is...

w/ Midtown and Jon Walker

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Jeff Rosenstock

*Performing SKA DREAM

w/ Small Crush

(will have final details on event name shortly)

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

FEAR

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+