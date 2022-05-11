Riot Fest 2022 lineup (MCR, Misfits, NIN, SDRE, YYYs, Bauhaus, Ice Cube, 7Seconds & more!)
Riot Fest 2022 happens September 16-18 in Chicago's Douglas Park, and the full lineup has just been announced. Two of the headliners were already announced: My Chemical Romance (who were supposed to headline back in 2020 and then again in 2021 but postponed all of their dates to 2022) and The Original Misfits (Glenn Danzig included) performing Walk Among Us in full for its 40th anniversary. The third headliner will be Nine Inch Nails, who were also supposed to play in 2021 but cancelled multiple dates due to COVID concerns.
In addition to those three, Riot Fest includes the first-announced reunion show for Sunny Day Real Estate (!), who -- as rumored -- are back for their first shows in 12 years. It also includes reunion sets from Yellowcard, The Academy Is, and Midtown (the latter of whom are also opening part of My Chem's tour), plus Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauahus, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Descendents, Portugal. The Man, Action Bronson, Rocket From the Crypt, The Wonder Years, The Story So Far, Lunachicks, Jawbox, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Less Than Jake, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Lagwagon, The Get Up Kids, GWAR, 7Seconds, Madball, Fear, Sincere Engineer, Cloud Nothings, Destroy Boys, Mom Jeans, The Juliana Theory, Save Face, Bully, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Algiers, THICK, No Trigger, Surfbort, The Bombpops, Chastity, and more. Pretty stacked!
UPDATE: In addition to the Misfits, there will also be full-album sets from Yellowcard (Ocean Avenue), The Menzingers (On the Impossible Past), The Get Up Kids (Four Minute Mile), Fear (The Record), and Rocket from the Crypt (Group Sounds).
"I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are," says founder Mike Petryshyn. "It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come."
Tickets (1-day, 2-day, and 3-day passes) are on sale now. Full lineup below...
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
My Chemical Romance
Alkaline Trio
Portugal. The Man
Bleachers
Descendents
Rocket from the Crypt
The Wonder Years
Placebo
Jeff Rosenstock
Anberlin
Less Than Jake
Lagwagon
Lucky Boys Confusion
Foxy Shazam
Boston Manor
Sincere Engineer
Pale Waves
Cloud Nothings
LS Dunes
carolesdaughter
Destroy Boys
AViVA
Bob Vylan
Holy Fawn
Algiers
Wargasm (UK)
Cliffdiver
Sitting On Stacy
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
The Original Misfits (Performing ‘Walk Among Us’)
Yellowcard
Bauhaus
Sunny Day Real Estate
Bad Religion
Yungblud
The Story So Far
The Front Bottoms
The Menzingers
Alexisonfire
Movements
jxdn
The Get Up Kids
Gwar
7 Seconds
Madball
FEAR
Bully
The Joy Formidable
Together Pangea
POORSTACY
Mannequin Pussy
War On Women
Charlotte Sands
Jake Hill
Bridge City Sinners
THICK
Skating Polly
No Trigger
Surfbort
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Nine Inch Nails
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ice Cube
Sleater-Kinney
Jimmy Eat World
The Academy Is…
Action Bronson
Lunachicks
The Maine
Midtown
PVRIS
Jawbox
Alice Glass
The Linda Lindas
Mom Jeans.
Real Friends
The Juliana Theory
Josh A
Renforshort
Joey Valence & Brae
Weathers
Kid Sistr
Save Face
The Bombpops
Treaty of Paris
Concrete Castles
Chastity
Moon Kissed
Night Spice