Riot Fest 2022 lineup (MCR, Misfits, NIN, SDRE, YYYs, Bauhaus, Ice Cube, 7Seconds & more!)

Riot Fest 2022 happens September 16-18 in Chicago's Douglas Park, and the full lineup has just been announced. Two of the headliners were already announced: My Chemical Romance (who were supposed to headline back in 2020 and then again in 2021 but postponed all of their dates to 2022) and The Original Misfits (Glenn Danzig included) performing Walk Among Us in full for its 40th anniversary. The third headliner will be Nine Inch Nails, who were also supposed to play in 2021 but cancelled multiple dates due to COVID concerns.

In addition to those three, Riot Fest includes the first-announced reunion show for Sunny Day Real Estate (!), who -- as rumored -- are back for their first shows in 12 years. It also includes reunion sets from Yellowcard, The Academy Is, and Midtown (the latter of whom are also opening part of My Chem's tour), plus Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauahus, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Descendents, Portugal. The Man, Action Bronson, Rocket From the Crypt, The Wonder Years, The Story So Far, Lunachicks, Jawbox, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Less Than Jake, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Lagwagon, The Get Up Kids, GWAR, 7Seconds, Madball, Fear, Sincere Engineer, Cloud Nothings, Destroy Boys, Mom Jeans, The Juliana Theory, Save Face, Bully, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Algiers, THICK, No Trigger, Surfbort, The Bombpops, Chastity, and more. Pretty stacked!

UPDATE: In addition to the Misfits, there will also be full-album sets from Yellowcard (Ocean Avenue), The Menzingers (On the Impossible Past), The Get Up Kids (Four Minute Mile), Fear (The Record), and Rocket from the Crypt (Group Sounds).

"I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are," says founder Mike Petryshyn. "It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come."

Tickets (1-day, 2-day, and 3-day passes) are on sale now. Full lineup below...

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

My Chemical Romance

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Descendents

Rocket from the Crypt

The Wonder Years

Placebo

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Less Than Jake

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

LS Dunes

carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

AViVA

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The Original Misfits (Performing ‘Walk Among Us’)

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

jxdn

The Get Up Kids

Gwar

7 Seconds

Madball

FEAR

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

POORSTACY

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

THICK

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nine Inch Nails

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is…

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The Maine

Midtown

PVRIS

Jawbox

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

Mom Jeans.

Real Friends

The Juliana Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty of Paris

Concrete Castles

Chastity

Moon Kissed

Night Spice