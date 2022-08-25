Riot Fest 2022 set times (Misfits vs Sunny Day Real Estate?!)

The set times for Riot Fest 2022 have been revealed. Friday headliner My Chemical Romance plays mostly unopposed (save for a partial overlap with Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg), but Saturday headliner The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us) are up against the reunited Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue) and half of Sunny Day Real Estate's reunion set. Sunday's headliner Nine Inch Nails are up against the reunited The Academy Is.

Friday also includes overlap between Portugal. The Man and Alkaline Trio, Cloud Nothings and Taking Back Sunday, the Descendents and The Wonder Years, Rocket From the Crypt (performing Group Sounds) and Jeff Rosenstock, and more.

Saturday's got overlap between Bauhaus and GWAR (which also partially overlaps with Sunny Day Real Estate), Bad Religion and The Front Bottoms and Madball, 7Seconds and Alexisonfire, Fear (performing The Record) and The Get Up Kids (performing Four Minute Mile), and more. War On Women also overlap with both Alexisonfire and The Menzingers (performing On the Impossible Past).

On Sunday, there are choices to be made between Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney and Action Bronson and Midtown, Jimmy Eat World and Save Face, Polica and Coolio, Lunachicks and Less Than Jake, Jawbox, and The Juliana Theory, and more.

To quote Riot Fest, "I’m sorry we booked so many bands you like and there are scheduling conflicts. Next year we won’t book any bands you like."

Also, Riot Fest have partnered with Goose Island for the third year in a row on the Riot Fest Sucks Pale Ale.

Riot Fest goes down September 16-18 in Chicago's Douglass Park. Check out all the set times here. Riot Fest aftershows here. Tickets are still available.