Riot Fest 2023 lineup by day & single-day tix announced

The 2023 edition of Riot Fest happens on September 15-17 at Douglass Park in Chicago, and they've now revealed the lineup by day. Friday (9/15) is headlined by Foo Fighters and Turnstile, and also features Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Code Orange, Fake Names, Quicksand, Braid, Yard Act, Screaming Females, Quasi, Pinkshift, and more.

The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age headline Saturday (9/16), which also has Mr. Bungle, 100 gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake, Viagra Boys, PUP, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, White Reaper, Eshu Tune, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, Warpaint, High Vis, Rival Schools, Corey Feldman, Pool Kids, and more.

The Cure and The Mars Volta close out the fest as Sunday (9/17) headliners, and that day also features The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Balance and Composure, Thursday, H2O, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Black Angels, Nothing, Caroline Rose, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Earth Crisis, Fleshwater, and more.

Single day, two-day, and three-day passes are on sale now, and you can see the full Riot Fest 2023 lineup below.