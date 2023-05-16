Riot Fest 2023 lineup (The Cure, Postal Service, Turnstile, ICP, Godspeed, QOTSA & more)

Riot Fest returns to Chicago's Douglass Park from September 15-17, and the 2023 lineup is here and it's stacked as always. Headliners are Foo Fighters and Turnstile on day one, The Postal Service/Death Cab For Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age on day two, and The Cure and The Mars Volta on day three.

Elsewhere on the lineup, you'll find AFI, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Insane Clown Posse, Mr. Bungle, Walter Schreifels pulling triple duty with Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, and Rival Schools, Ride, 100 gecs, Balance and Composure, Head Automatica, Pinkshift, Origami Angel, Pool Kids, PUP, The Breeders, The Interrupters, Thursday, 070 Shake, Ani DiFranco, Quasi, Bayside, Braid, Code Orange, Kim Gordon, L.S. Dunes, Screaming Females, Snapcase, Spitalfield, Steve Ignorant Band/Crass, High Vis, Nothing, Tegan & Sara, Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Pennywise, Cults, Drain, Earth Crisis, Fake Names, PLOSIVS, Finch, Fleshwater, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, H2O, Hotline TNT, The Dresden Dolls, Free Throw, Microwave, Viagra Boys, Warpaint, White Reaper, Yard Act, Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress), Corey Feldman, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below...

Riot Fest - 2023 Lineup

Friday 9/15: Foo Fighters, Turnstile

Saturday 9/16: The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age

Sunday 9/17: The Cure, The Mars Volta

