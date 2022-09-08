Riot Fest adds Gogol Bordello & Sparta to replace Bauhaus & Placebo

The 2022 edition of Riot Fest happens in Chicago's Douglass Park on September 16-18, and they've made a few changes to the lineup. Gogol Bordelo have been added on Saturday, replacing Bauhaus (who cancelled their North American shows as Peter Murphy enters rehab), and Sparta will replace Placebo (who postponed their tour due to "visa and logistical issues") on Friday. DJ Livia has also been added on Sunday, and you can see the updated lineup below, and the updated schedule here.

Riot Fest also features My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, The Wonder Years, Jeff Rosenstock, Lagwagon, Hot Mulligan, Sincere Engineer, Cloud Nothings, L.S. Dunes, Holy Fawn, and more on Friday; Misfits, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, The Get Up Kids, Gwar, Madball, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Mannequin Pussy, War on Women, Surfbort, and more on Saturday; and Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, Jawbox, Less Than Jake, Alice Glass, Coolio, The Linda Lindas, Polica, Zola Jesus, Mom Jeans, The Juliana Theory, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.