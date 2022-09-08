Riot Fest adds Gogol Bordello &#038; Sparta to replace Bauhaus &#038; Placebo

Riot Fest adds Gogol Bordello & Sparta to replace Bauhaus & Placebo

photo by James Richards IV

The 2022 edition of Riot Fest happens in Chicago's Douglass Park on September 16-18, and they've made a few changes to the lineup. Gogol Bordelo have been added on Saturday, replacing Bauhaus (who cancelled their North American shows as Peter Murphy enters rehab), and Sparta will replace Placebo (who postponed their tour due to "visa and logistical issues") on Friday. DJ Livia has also been added on Sunday, and you can see the updated lineup below, and the updated schedule here.

Riot Fest also features My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, The Wonder Years, Jeff Rosenstock, Lagwagon, Hot Mulligan, Sincere Engineer, Cloud Nothings, L.S. Dunes, Holy Fawn, and more on Friday; Misfits, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, The Get Up Kids, Gwar, Madball, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Mannequin Pussy, War on Women, Surfbort, and more on Saturday; and Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, Jawbox, Less Than Jake, Alice Glass, Coolio, The Linda Lindas, Polica, Zola Jesus, Mom Jeans, The Juliana Theory, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.

Filed Under: 7 Seconds, Action Bronson, Alexisonfire, Algiers, Alice Glass, Alkaline Trio, Anberlin, AViVA, Bad Religion, Bauhaus, Bleachers, bob vylan, Boston Manor, Bridge City Sinners, Bully, carolesdaughter, Charlotte Sands, Chastity, Cliffdiver, Cloud Nothings, Concrete Castles, Descendents, destroy boys, Fear, Foxy Shazam, Gogol Bordello, Gwar, Holy Fawn, Ice Cube, jake hill, Jawbox, Jeff Rosenstock, Jimmy Eat World, Joey Valence and Brae, Josh A, jxdn, Kid Sistr, Lagwagon, Less Than Jake, LS Dunes, Lucky Boys Confusion, lunachicks, Madball, Mannequin Pussy, Midtown, Misfits, Mom Jeans, Moon Kissed, Movements, My Chemical Romance, Night Spice, Nine Inch Nails, No Trigger, Pale Waves, Placebo, poorstacy, Portugal the Man, punk, PVRIS, Real Friends, renforshort, Riot Fest, Rocket From the Crypt, Save Face, sincere engineer, Sitting on Stacy, Skating Polly, Sleater-Kinney, Sparta, Sunny Day Real Estate, Surfbort, The Academy Is, the bombpops, The Front Bottoms, The Get Up Kids, The Joy Formidable, The Juliana Theory, the linda lindas, The Maine, The Menzingers, The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Thick, Together Pangea, Treaty of Paris, War on Women, Wargasm, Weathers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yellowcard, Yungblud
