Riot Fest adds Late Night shows w/ Gogol Bordello, Living Colour and more

Riot Fest already announced its initial lineup of Late Night shows for 2021, and now, after Slipknot replace Nine Inch Nails on the festival lineup, and Morrissey has been added to curate a pre-show, they've added some more. The six new Late Night shows are Motion City Soundtrack at Concord Music Hall, Emo Night Brooklyn at Metro, Living Colour and The Revel at Reggies Rock Club, and Man on Man at Cobra Lounge, all on Friday, September 17; Gogol Bordello at Concord Music Hall on Saturday, September 18; and The Bronx at Cobra Lounge on Sunday, September 19. Tickets go on sale today (8/20) at 11 AM CDT.

Other Late Night shows happening this year include Mr. Bungle, Dinosaur Jr., Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Bayside, Too Many Zooz, Big Freedia, Thursday, The Sounds, and more. See the full lineup below.