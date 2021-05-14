Riot Fest adds NIN, Faith No More, Devo, Dinosaur Jr & more to 2021 lineup
After announcing that My Chemical Romance would headline their 2022 edition instead of 2021, and that 2021 would still be moving forward, Riot Fest has announced an updated lineup for this year's edition, happening September 16-19, 2021 in Douglas Park in Chicago. New additions include Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Devo, Dinosaur Jr., Mr. Bungle, and NOFX, joining previously announced artists The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Vic Mensa, Circle Jerks, and many more.
The lineup also includes Gogol Bordello, Thrice, Circa Survive, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Best Coast, The Lawrence Arms, Les Savy Fav, Beach Bunny, Big Freedia, PUP, Andrew W.K., GWAR, Living Colour, Saves the Day, Thursday, Alex G, Anti-Flag, Fishbone, Fucked Up, HEALTH, White Lung, Ratboys, Beach Goons, Holy Fawn, Ganser, and more. See it in full below.
For those keeping score, that makes two Mike Patton projects performing this year, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle. Read Invisible Oranges's in-depth guide to his prolific musical career, and pick up albums from many of his projects in our store.
Also in our store: records from Andrew W.K. (his new album God of Partying, on exclusive, limited vinyl), Dinosaur Jr., Nine Inch Nails, NOFX, and a limited edition Circle Jerks' Skank Man figure.
Tickets for Riot Fest 2021 and 2022 are on sale now.
RIOT FEST 2021 LINEUP
NINE INCH NAILS
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
RUN THE JEWELS
PIXIES
FAITH NO MORE
DEVO
MR. BUNGLE
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
DIRTY HEADS
SUBLIME WITH ROME
LUPE FIASCO (performing The Cool)
VIC MENSA
NOFX
NEW FOUND GLORY
CIRCLE JERKS
SIMPLE PLAN
DINOSAUR JR.
THE GHOST INSIDE
GOGOL BORDELLO
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK
THRICE
CIRCA SURVIVE
STATE CHAMPS
THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES
K.FLAY
BEST COAST,BAYSIDE
THE LAWRENCE ARMS
LES SAVY FAV
MEG MYERS
BEACH BUNNY
BIG FREEDIA
MAYDAY PARADE
PUP
ANDREW W.K.
THE BLED
GWAR
FEVER 333
LIVING COLOUR
SAVES THE DAY
THURSDAY
THE SOUNDS
MOTHER MOTHER
HEPCAT
ALEX G
ANTI-FLAG
JOYWAVE
FISHBONE
FUCKED UP
KENNYHOOPLA
HEALTH
THE GORIES
AMIGO THE DEVIL
WHITE LUNG
RATBOYS
BEACH GOONS
EYEDRESS
MEET ME @ THE ALTAR
NIGHT MOVES
SERATONES
JUST FRIENDS
RADKEY
HOLY FAWN
MELKBELLY
GANSER
HOSPITAL BRACELET