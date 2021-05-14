Riot Fest adds NIN, Faith No More, Devo, Dinosaur Jr & more to 2021 lineup

After announcing that My Chemical Romance would headline their 2022 edition instead of 2021, and that 2021 would still be moving forward, Riot Fest has announced an updated lineup for this year's edition, happening September 16-19, 2021 in Douglas Park in Chicago. New additions include Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Devo, Dinosaur Jr., Mr. Bungle, and NOFX, joining previously announced artists The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Vic Mensa, Circle Jerks, and many more.

The lineup also includes Gogol Bordello, Thrice, Circa Survive, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Best Coast, The Lawrence Arms, Les Savy Fav, Beach Bunny, Big Freedia, PUP, Andrew W.K., GWAR, Living Colour, Saves the Day, Thursday, Alex G, Anti-Flag, Fishbone, Fucked Up, HEALTH, White Lung, Ratboys, Beach Goons, Holy Fawn, Ganser, and more. See it in full below.

For those keeping score, that makes two Mike Patton projects performing this year, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle. Read Invisible Oranges's in-depth guide to his prolific musical career, and pick up albums from many of his projects in our store.

Also in our store: records from Andrew W.K. (his new album God of Partying, on exclusive, limited vinyl), Dinosaur Jr., Nine Inch Nails, NOFX, and a limited edition Circle Jerks' Skank Man figure.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2021 and 2022 are on sale now.

RIOT FEST 2021 LINEUP

NINE INCH NAILS

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

RUN THE JEWELS

PIXIES

FAITH NO MORE

DEVO

MR. BUNGLE

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

DIRTY HEADS

SUBLIME WITH ROME

LUPE FIASCO (performing The Cool)

VIC MENSA

NOFX

NEW FOUND GLORY

CIRCLE JERKS

SIMPLE PLAN

DINOSAUR JR.

THE GHOST INSIDE

GOGOL BORDELLO

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

THRICE

CIRCA SURVIVE

STATE CHAMPS

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

K.FLAY

BEST COAST,BAYSIDE

THE LAWRENCE ARMS

LES SAVY FAV

MEG MYERS

BEACH BUNNY

BIG FREEDIA

MAYDAY PARADE

PUP

ANDREW W.K.

THE BLED

GWAR

FEVER 333

LIVING COLOUR

SAVES THE DAY

THURSDAY

THE SOUNDS

MOTHER MOTHER

HEPCAT

ALEX G

ANTI-FLAG

JOYWAVE

FISHBONE

FUCKED UP

KENNYHOOPLA

HEALTH

THE GORIES

AMIGO THE DEVIL

WHITE LUNG

RATBOYS

BEACH GOONS

EYEDRESS

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

NIGHT MOVES

SERATONES

JUST FRIENDS

RADKEY

HOLY FAWN

MELKBELLY

GANSER

HOSPITAL BRACELET